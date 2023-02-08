George Barr Sells 8,000 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) Director George Barr sold 8,000 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,201.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

George Barr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 3rd, George Barr sold 8,000 shares of First Busey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $198,880.00.

First Busey Stock Performance

Shares of First Busey stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $24.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,700. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. First Busey Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.90.

First Busey Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Busey

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. First Busey’s payout ratio is presently 41.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Busey by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on BUSE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of First Busey from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

Featured Stories

