George Barr Sells 8,000 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) Director George Barr sold 8,000 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,201.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
George Barr also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 3rd, George Barr sold 8,000 shares of First Busey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $198,880.00.
First Busey Stock Performance
Shares of First Busey stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $24.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,700. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. First Busey Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.90.
First Busey Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Busey
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Busey by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 49.97% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on BUSE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of First Busey from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.
First Busey Company Profile
First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.
