Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Raised to C$25.50

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at CSFB from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$25.50.

Shares of Gibson Energy stock traded down C$0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$23.53. 154,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,785. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.23. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$21.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.98.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

