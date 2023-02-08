Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Trading Down 7%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.86. 7,567,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 19,800,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DNA. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 85.90% and a negative net margin of 668.49%. The business had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.28 million. Research analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 186,028 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $457,628.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,781,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,583,129.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 186,028 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $457,628.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,781,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,583,129.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 34,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $53,957.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 454,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,096.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,966,935 shares of company stock valued at $13,295,504. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 244,176,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,658,000 after buying an additional 40,099,800 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 45.2% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 126,818,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,675,000 after buying an additional 39,460,799 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,022,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 210.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,411,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,540,000 after buying an additional 8,411,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,858,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,678,000 after buying an additional 6,937,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

