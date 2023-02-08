Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Price Performance

CO stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. Global Cord Blood has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CO. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 6.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

