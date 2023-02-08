GMX (GMX) Trading 1% Higher Over Last Week

GMX (GMX) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. GMX has a market capitalization of $565.41 million and approximately $42.89 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GMX token can now be bought for about $66.87 or 0.00291230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GMX has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

About GMX

GMX was first traded on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,872,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,454,773 tokens. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official website is gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

