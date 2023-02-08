Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Trading Down 1.8%

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65. 205,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 502,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GORO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Gold Resource from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $145.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Resource by 62.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,296 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 22,830 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Gold Resource by 57.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 27,989 shares during the last quarter. 28.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

