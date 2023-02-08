Golem (GLM) Price Tops $0.26 on Top Exchanges

Golem (GLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 8th. In the last week, Golem has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. Golem has a market cap of $262.45 million and $15.31 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001142 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Golem alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.43 or 0.00444129 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000108 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,785.38 or 0.29419884 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.11 or 0.00390701 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem launched on November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official website is golem.network. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Golem Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network.Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20.Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token -“

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.