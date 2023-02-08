Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $19.74 Million Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 711,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,747 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $19,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SFM. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. Northcoast Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. MKM Partners cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $170,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,633.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 85,953 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $2,902,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,638 shares in the company, valued at $7,011,935.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $170,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,633.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,565 shares of company stock worth $3,497,603. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $32.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,464. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.48. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $35.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 3.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

