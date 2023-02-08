Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $60.14 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,050,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,226 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 1.3% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $60,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 91.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Comcast Stock Down 2.0 %

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,685,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $3,759,086.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,032,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,671,393.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 7,003,469 shares of company stock valued at $17,950,890 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $38.88. 4,144,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,916,004. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.36. The company has a market capitalization of $168.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.78. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $49.79.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is 90.76%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

