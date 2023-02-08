Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 20,333 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 448,977 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 20,333 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 0.9% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $42,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Summitry LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 549,770 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,860,000 after acquiring an additional 126,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 42.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,276,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,174,158. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.89. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $157.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.03 billion, a PE ratio of 64.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.19.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,782 shares of company stock worth $6,091,313. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

