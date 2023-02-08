Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 42,807 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,163,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,807 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.51% of DXC Technology worth $28,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DXC. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 544,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,333,000 after acquiring an additional 79,152 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 391,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,574,000 after purchasing an additional 100,479 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 164,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $293,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,983.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $28.23. The company had a trading volume of 144,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,820. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.93. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.58.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on DXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

DXC Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.