Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 6,802 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,802 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $35,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.4% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

PNC traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $162.98. The company had a trading volume of 385,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,123. The stock has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.83 and its 200 day moving average is $160.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.41.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

