GRIT Investment Trust (LON:GRIT) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.64

GRIT Investment Trust PLC (LON:GRIT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.64 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.02). GRIT Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 2 ($0.02), with a volume of 285,920 shares.

GRIT Investment Trust Trading Down 4.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £303,940.00 and a PE ratio of 100.00.

Insider Activity at GRIT Investment Trust

In related news, insider Malcolm Burne sold 2,540,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total transaction of £76,208.37 ($91,607.61).

GRIT Investment Trust Company Profile

Global Resources Investment Trust Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Global Resources Investment Trust Plc was founded in 2012 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

