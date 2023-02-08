Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $452,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 10.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $973,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $220,637,000 after purchasing an additional 73,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NOC stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $452.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,564. The company has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $500.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $497.33. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $379.61 and a 52 week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

