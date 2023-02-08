Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $548,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,612 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,107,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,150,000 after buying an additional 1,221,837 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,574,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,006 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 264.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,046 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in International Business Machines by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after buying an additional 1,163,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.48. The company had a trading volume of 781,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,008,713. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $123.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

See Also

