Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,810,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,085,000 after acquiring an additional 326,496 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $101,694,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 123.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,092,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749,369 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,069,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,671,000 after buying an additional 46,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 827,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,230,000 after buying an additional 23,790 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.75. The company had a trading volume of 8,360,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,061,488. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.92. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $78.25.

