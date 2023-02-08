Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $213.55

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 213.55 ($2.57) and traded as low as GBX 189.80 ($2.28). Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 192.80 ($2.32), with a volume of 3,389,530 shares changing hands.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £433.58 million and a PE ratio of 206.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 200.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 213.42.

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum alerts:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 4.65%. Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.07%.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.