Harvest Investment Services LLC Raises Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 207.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum accounts for 1.3% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,686 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,100 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,240,000 after purchasing an additional 933,068 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,838,000. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 457.6% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 646,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,663,000 after acquiring an additional 530,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.18.

Shares of OXY traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $64.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,132,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,662,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.36. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

