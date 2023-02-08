Head-To-Head Analysis: Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) vs. Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) and Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Bone Biologics has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Milestone Scientific has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.6% of Bone Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Milestone Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 25.1% of Milestone Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bone Biologics N/A N/A -$1.61 million N/A N/A Milestone Scientific $10.31 million 4.49 -$6.82 million ($0.12) -5.59

This table compares Bone Biologics and Milestone Scientific’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bone Biologics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Milestone Scientific.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bone Biologics and Milestone Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bone Biologics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Milestone Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bone Biologics currently has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 615.19%. Given Bone Biologics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bone Biologics is more favorable than Milestone Scientific.

Profitability

This table compares Bone Biologics and Milestone Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bone Biologics N/A -45.21% -43.25% Milestone Scientific -83.47% -57.29% -44.46%

Summary

Bone Biologics beats Milestone Scientific on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBX is a combination product, which is an osteostimulative recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It is developing NELL-1/DBX Fusion Device for spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L4-S1. The company's platform technology has application in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine. It has a license agreement with the UCLA Technology Development Group to develop and commercialize NELL-1 for spinal fusion applications. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc. is a biomedical technology research and development company, which patents, designs, and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Medical, and Corporate. The Corporate segment refers to executive management, investor relations, patents, trademarks, licensing agreements, new instruments developments, financing activities, and public company compliance costs. Its solutions include CompuFlo Epidural, CathCheck Verification System, and Single Tooth Anesthesia System. The company was founded on August 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Roseland, NJ.

