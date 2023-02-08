Head-To-Head Analysis: Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) versus Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS)

Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Rating) and Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Biophytis and Medicenna Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biophytis N/A N/A N/A Medicenna Therapeutics N/A -73.88% -66.47%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Biophytis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of Medicenna Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Biophytis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.1% of Medicenna Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Biophytis has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medicenna Therapeutics has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Biophytis and Medicenna Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biophytis N/A N/A -$36.97 million N/A N/A Medicenna Therapeutics N/A N/A -$18.01 million ($0.19) -3.92

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Biophytis and Medicenna Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biophytis 0 0 1 0 3.00 Medicenna Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Medicenna Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 237.79%. Given Medicenna Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Medicenna Therapeutics is more favorable than Biophytis.

Summary

Medicenna Therapeutics beats Biophytis on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biophytis

Biophytis S.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses that lead to age-related diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is Sarconeos (BIO101), an orally administered small molecule in development for the treatment of neuromuscular diseases, including sarcopenia and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), as well as in Phase 2/3 clinical study for the treatment of severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19. It also develops Macuneos (BIO201), an orally administered small molecule for the treatment of retinal diseases, including dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and Stargardt disease. Biophytis SA has a collaboration agreement with AFM-Telethon for the development of its Sarconeos (BIO101) for the treatment of DMD. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

