Head-To-Head Analysis: Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) vs. MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO)

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating) and MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.4% of Oblong shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of MicroCloud Hologram shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Oblong shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Oblong and MicroCloud Hologram, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oblong 0 0 0 0 N/A MicroCloud Hologram 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Oblong presently has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential downside of 70.41%. Given Oblong’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Oblong is more favorable than MicroCloud Hologram.

Oblong has a beta of 2.68, meaning that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroCloud Hologram has a beta of 4.51, meaning that its stock price is 351% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oblong and MicroCloud Hologram’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oblong -389.08% -74.66% -63.06% MicroCloud Hologram N/A 9.19% 1.80%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oblong and MicroCloud Hologram’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oblong $7.74 million 0.90 -$9.05 million ($11.39) -0.30 MicroCloud Hologram N/A N/A -$740,000.00 N/A N/A

MicroCloud Hologram has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oblong.

Summary

MicroCloud Hologram beats Oblong on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oblong

Oblong, Inc. engages in the provision of patented multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications. The firm’s patented technologies change the way people work, create and communicate. Its product Mezzanine is a remote meeting technology platform that offers simultaneous content sharing to achieve situational awareness for both in-room and remote collaborators. The company was founded in May 2000 and is headquartered in Conifer, CO.

About MicroCloud Hologram

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. engages in the research and development, and application of holographic technology. Its holographic technology services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The company provides its holographic technology services to its customers worldwide. It also provides holographic digital twin technology services and has a proprietary holographic digital twin technology resource library. Its holographic digital twin technology resource library captures shapes and objects in 3D holographic form by utilizing a combination of holographic digital twin software, digital content, spatial data-driven data science, holographic digital cloud algorithm, and holographic 3D capture technology. In addition, it distributes holographic hardware. The company is based in Shenzhen, China.

