Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.42), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $524.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.85 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties updated its FY23 guidance to $170-$1.76 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.70-$1.76 EPS.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of PEAK stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,662,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,914. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Healthpeak Properties

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,295.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.45.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC).

