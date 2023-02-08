Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hello Group from $5.80 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hello Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Hello Group Stock Down 3.2 %

MOMO traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $10.43. 743,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,096,552. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.40. Hello Group has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $11.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hello Group

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $454.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.57 million. Hello Group had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 25.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hello Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Hello Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Hello Group by 17.8% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 19,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Hello Group by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hello Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Company Profile

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

