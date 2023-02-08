Hermez Network (HEZ) Reaches One Day Volume of $473,978.65

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $4.59 or 0.00019964 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 7% against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $167.60 million and $473,978.65 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010006 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00053662 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029976 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002160 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00019304 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004299 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00226363 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.46869708 USD and is up 2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $329,402.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

