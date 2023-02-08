HEX Trading 73.9% Higher This Week (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded up 21.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One HEX token can currently be bought for $0.0542 or 0.00000236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HEX has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion and $31.41 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HEX has traded 73.9% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002529 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.83 or 0.00443232 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000109 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,745.52 or 0.29360484 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.49 or 0.00428687 BTC.
About HEX
HEX’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HEX is hex.com.
HEX Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
