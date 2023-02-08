High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.75

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.75 and last traded at C$14.54, with a volume of 3056 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.71.

High Liner Foods Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$482.39 million and a PE ratio of 7.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$353.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$315.26 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

High Liner Foods Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at High Liner Foods

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from High Liner Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Allan Jewer bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.06 per share, with a total value of C$52,242.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$161,754.29. In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Rorabeck bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.34 per share, with a total value of C$40,032.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$100,080. Also, Senior Officer Paul Allan Jewer purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$161,754.29.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

Featured Stories

