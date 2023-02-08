High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.75

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2023

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLFGet Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.75 and last traded at C$14.54, with a volume of 3056 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.71.

High Liner Foods Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$482.39 million and a PE ratio of 7.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLFGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$353.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$315.26 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

High Liner Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from High Liner Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at High Liner Foods

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Allan Jewer bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.06 per share, with a total value of C$52,242.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$161,754.29. In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Rorabeck bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.34 per share, with a total value of C$40,032.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$100,080. Also, Senior Officer Paul Allan Jewer purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$161,754.29.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.