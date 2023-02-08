Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.43 and last traded at $42.43. Approximately 863 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.65.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.74 and its 200-day moving average is $35.01.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

