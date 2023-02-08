Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $593.64

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 593.64 ($7.14) and traded as high as GBX 738.80 ($8.88). Howden Joinery Group shares last traded at GBX 727.80 ($8.75), with a volume of 1,589,234 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HWDN shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 937 ($11.26) to GBX 800 ($9.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 660 ($7.93) to GBX 580 ($6.97) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 766.25 ($9.21).

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 625.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 593.99. The firm has a market cap of £3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,292.50.

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

