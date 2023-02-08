Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.77-$1.87 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.82. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of HPP traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $10.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,441,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,897. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.62. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -43.56, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HPP. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

