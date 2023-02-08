Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.77-$1.87 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.82. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance
Shares of HPP traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $10.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,441,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,897. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.62. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -43.56, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -400.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.
Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile
Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.
See Also
