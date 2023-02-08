Illinois Tool Works Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Illinois Tool Works’ current full-year earnings is $9.63 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.57 EPS.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.79.

NYSE:ITW opened at $239.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.43 and its 200 day moving average is $212.10. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $253.37.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 206,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,383,000 after purchasing an additional 61,235 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 416.3% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

