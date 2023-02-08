Immutable X Price Reaches $1.02 on Top Exchanges (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00004424 BTC on major exchanges. Immutable X has a total market capitalization of $579.10 million and approximately $100.74 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 26.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Immutable X

Immutable X’s genesis date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Immutable X

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

