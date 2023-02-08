Immutable X Price Reaches $1.02 on Top Exchanges (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00004424 BTC on major exchanges. Immutable X has a total market capitalization of $579.10 million and approximately $100.74 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 26.8% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002526 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.88 or 0.00444218 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,749.04 or 0.29425829 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.70 or 0.00430333 BTC.
About Immutable X
Immutable X’s genesis date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog.
Buying and Selling Immutable X
