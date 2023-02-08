IndiGG Price Up 7% Over Last Week (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. IndiGG has a market cap of $123.60 million and approximately $35,205.33 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IndiGG token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000651 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IndiGG has traded up 7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About IndiGG

IndiGG’s launch date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

