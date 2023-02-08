Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $100.10

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.10 and traded as high as $102.99. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $102.60, with a volume of 8,085,604 shares trading hands.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simmons Bank raised its position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 43,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 39,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 11,039 shares in the last quarter.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

