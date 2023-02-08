Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives $9.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.38.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on INFN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Infinera Stock Down 1.5 %
INFN opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average is $6.05. Infinera has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.70.
About Infinera
Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.
