Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives $9.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.38.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INFN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

INFN opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average is $6.05. Infinera has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,279,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,017,000 after acquiring an additional 401,345 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,435,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,227,000 after purchasing an additional 578,424 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 26.5% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,598,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,231,000 after buying an additional 2,638,973 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 1.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,269,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,542,000 after buying an additional 202,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Infinera by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,836,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,263,000 after buying an additional 208,779 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

