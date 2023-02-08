Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on INFY. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Investec upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.19.
Infosys Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:INFY traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.16. 5,737,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,835,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.63. Infosys has a 12-month low of $16.39 and a 12-month high of $25.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Infosys by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,002,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,097,000 after purchasing an additional 228,170 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Infosys by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 639,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after buying an additional 19,171 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Infosys by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Infosys by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 147,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 12,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.68% of the company’s stock.
Infosys Company Profile
Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.
Further Reading
