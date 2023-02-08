Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on INFY. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Investec upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.19.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INFY traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.16. 5,737,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,835,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.63. Infosys has a 12-month low of $16.39 and a 12-month high of $25.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Infosys by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,002,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,097,000 after purchasing an additional 228,170 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Infosys by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 639,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after buying an additional 19,171 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Infosys by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Infosys by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 147,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 12,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.