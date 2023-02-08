Insider Buying: Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) CFO Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) CFO James P. Moniz acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $69,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Intevac Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:IVAC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,748. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.46. Intevac, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $7.22.

Get Intevac alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Intevac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 26,482 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Intevac by 1,365.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 197,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 184,346 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac during the 1st quarter worth $594,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intevac by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 206,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 39,270 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intevac in the first quarter valued at $83,000. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Intevac

IVAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intevac from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Intevac in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Intevac, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.