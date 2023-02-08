Insider Selling: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.69. 53,340,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,411,027. The stock has a market cap of $136.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.57.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Craig Hallum lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.