Insider Selling: Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) EVP Sells 1,226 Shares of Stock

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,226 shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $104,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cambridge Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CATC traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,666. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.49. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $76.50 and a 1-year high of $93.00.

Cambridge Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Cambridge Bancorp

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 29,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the third quarter worth $26,000. 49.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

