Insider Selling: Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) CFO Sells 1,618 Shares of Stock

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS stock traded down $3.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $439.79. 8,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,557. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $470.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $428.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Articles

