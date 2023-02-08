Insider Selling: Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $249,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,561.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Heritage Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of HTBK stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,051. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average of $12.67. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The stock has a market cap of $743.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Heritage Commerce

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HTBK shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 24.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 162,840 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 10.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 124.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 17,402 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 35.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,706,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,450,000 after acquiring an additional 47,252 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

