Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CFO Sells 6,606 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) CFO John Kober sold 6,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $437,779.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,984.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.8 %
MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $67.40. 338,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,536. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.03. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $72.64.
MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.48 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 47.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts recently commented on MTSI shares. Northland Securities lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.89.
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.
