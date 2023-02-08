Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CFO Sells 6,606 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) CFO John Kober sold 6,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $437,779.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,984.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.8 %

MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $67.40. 338,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,536. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.03. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $72.64.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.48 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 47.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after purchasing an additional 13,293 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 261,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,602,000 after buying an additional 26,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTSI shares. Northland Securities lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.89.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.