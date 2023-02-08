Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Sells 3,691 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,691 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.88, for a total transaction of $1,649,434.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 977,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,643,319.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Michael Hsing sold 14,888 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $5,135,764.48.

On Monday, November 14th, Michael Hsing sold 5,347 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.33, for a total transaction of $2,087,094.51.

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $4.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $463.00. 724,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,142. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $389.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $541.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPWR. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $432.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.80.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

