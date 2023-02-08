Insider Selling: Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) CEO Sells 19,669 Shares of Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) CEO Antony C. Mattessich sold 19,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $83,396.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.10. The company had a trading volume of 470,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.39. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $6.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.71 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 87.18% and a negative net margin of 119.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts have weighed in on OCUL shares. StockNews.com cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $29.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,195,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,768,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,323,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 254,360 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,506,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 40,754 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,192,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 569,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,082,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 37,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Stories

