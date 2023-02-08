Insider Selling: PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Insider Sells 18,923 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) insider Steven Richard Bailey sold 18,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $1,255,162.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,255.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of PFSI traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $66.93. 375,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,949. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.45. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $73.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 9.54%.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Financial Services

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

PFSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities cut PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

