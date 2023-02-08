Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.04, for a total value of $769,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,979,634.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Marion Mccourt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 12th, Marion Mccourt sold 264 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.17, for a total value of $192,764.88.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of REGN traded down $20.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $749.66. 617,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,935. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $800.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $735.82 and a 200 day moving average of $701.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.25.
Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on REGN. Raymond James cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $789.00 to $787.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $799.18.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
