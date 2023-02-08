Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.04, for a total value of $769,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,979,634.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marion Mccourt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Marion Mccourt sold 264 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.17, for a total value of $192,764.88.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of REGN traded down $20.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $749.66. 617,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,935. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $800.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $735.82 and a 200 day moving average of $701.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.25.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $23.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.78 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on REGN. Raymond James cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $789.00 to $787.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $799.18.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

