Insider Selling: W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) SVP Sells 1,690 Shares of Stock

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 2.0 %

GWW traded down $13.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $664.54. The company had a trading volume of 212,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,666. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.48 and a 1-year high of $685.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $579.36 and a 200-day moving average of $561.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 32.98 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.88%.

Several research analysts have commented on GWW shares. Atlantic Securities lowered W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $639.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

