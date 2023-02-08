Insider Selling: W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) SVP Sells 1,690 Shares of Stock

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
W.W. Grainger Stock Down 2.0 %
GWW traded down $13.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $664.54. The company had a trading volume of 212,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,666. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.48 and a 1-year high of $685.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $579.36 and a 200-day moving average of $561.21.
W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 32.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have commented on GWW shares. Atlantic Securities lowered W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $639.86.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.
W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.
