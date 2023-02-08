Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $87.00 million-$88.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $84.04 million. Intapp also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.02-$0.06 EPS.

Intapp Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTA traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.85. The company had a trading volume of 32,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,771. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.03. Intapp has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $34.15.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. Intapp had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $79.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.42 million. On average, research analysts expect that Intapp will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Intapp

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Intapp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.83.

In other news, CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 5,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $117,359.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,493 shares in the company, valued at $5,648,950.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 5,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $117,359.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,493 shares in the company, valued at $5,648,950.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $146,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 520,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,284,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,310 shares of company stock worth $2,503,398 in the last quarter. 48.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intapp by 49.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,698,000 after acquiring an additional 462,248 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the first quarter valued at about $6,428,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 23.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after purchasing an additional 144,766 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Intapp by 417.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 153,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 123,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intapp by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 73,242 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intapp

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Further Reading

