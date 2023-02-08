Intrust Bank NA Boosts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 5,850.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 130.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,175,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,175,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,948 shares of company stock worth $12,646,795 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $266.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $193.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $266.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.50. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.