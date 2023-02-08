Intrust Bank NA Has $729,000 Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,230 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Qualys were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $576,145,000 after acquiring an additional 56,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Qualys by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,502,000 after buying an additional 31,477 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,050,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,474,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 989,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,772,000 after buying an additional 37,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 1.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,122,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QLYS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.29.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $123.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 0.58. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.10 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.22.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total transaction of $389,830.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,642 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,870.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $701,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,984 shares in the company, valued at $23,135,988. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total value of $389,830.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570,870.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,455 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,956 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

