Intrust Bank NA Raises Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $122.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $145.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.96% and a net margin of 22.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.78.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.